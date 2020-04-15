The Guild Seasons 1-5 Are Free On Microsoft Store Right Now Ahead Of Charity Stream

The Guild, Felicia Day’s hit webseries about the members of an online MMO guild who begin interacting in real life, is currently available for free on the Microsoft Store. You can pick up most of this award-winning series and revisit a time when “webisode” was a term people used and good original streaming content was rare.

This deal only applies to the US store, unfortunately, and only the first five seasons are available. The sixth season can be watched on Netflix.

The members of The Guild are also reuniting this week for a one-off charity Twitch stream. On April 16 at 7 PM PT, Day and the rest of the crew will be hosting a live D&D session. It’s happening in support of No Child Hungry, a charity focused on feeding disadvantaged kids in the US.

If you’re after something a bit geeky to keep you entertained while self-isolating, you can do a lot worse than The Guild. There’s no indication of how long it’ll be free for, so make sure to grab these seasons as soon as you can, just in case.