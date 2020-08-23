The Hashinshin Story: Why the LoL Super Top Laner Was Banned on Twitch

Hashinshin is one of the most popular League of Legends players, who is also dubbed as “The Super Top Laner.” He was born on November 18, 1990, in the United States.

He started streaming in 2012 and later became famous for being an efficient mechanically skilled player. However, it can be seen in his games that he still lack map awareness or macro knowledge.

Hashinshin regularly streams League of Legends content in his Twitch channel, which has more than 550,000 followers. He is well known for using Jax, an over-powered (OP) champ in the summoners rift, and has spent many years in LoL’s top tier, Challenger.

Before he became a famous streamer, he lived in Chicago, Illinois. In addition to League of Legends, he is also one of the top-ranked players on Poxnora and Company of Heroes. The famous LoL top-laner also plays other games streams other strategy games such as Europa Universalis IV and Stellaris.

Hashinshin was banned from Twitch streaming platform after he was accused of “grooming” minors. HITC’s previous report explained that more and more young people are currently aspiring to be professional gamers.

Many people argued that gamers could be considered as the new “rockstars” in this generation. Since gaming personalities can easily influence the individuals who are following them, they have a huge responsibility. A single controversy can quickly end their career.

Hashinshin’s career faced a downfall after he was allegedly reported harassing a 15-year-old girl. Reports also stated that multiple women also shared their experience with the popular streaming, saying that Hashinshin talked to them inappropriately when they were underage.

One of the victims is Maya “Caltys” Henckel, a League of Legends pro. She shared her story on Twitter, providing proof of Hashinshin’s behaviour, outlined in Google doc’s form.

Hashinshin later apologized for the incident on a Twitter thread.”I’m sorry to all my fans who I’ve let down, I did engage in inappropriate conversation with teenage women,” he said.

“This isn’t who I want to be, and although I’ve made many strides already to better myself as a person I am going to continue to better myself in the future…” he added.

This article is owned by TechTimes,

Written by: Giuliano de Leon.