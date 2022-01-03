The HD camera and DualSense Controller are among the must-have accessories for your PS5 in 2022.

IF YOU GOT A NEW Sony Playstation 5 FOR THE HOLIDAYS, THESE ADD-ON EXTRAS CAN HELP YOU ENJOY YOUR GAMING EXPERIENCE.

You’ll want to get these items for your PS5 as soon as possible, from improved headsets to internal drives that give your console more storage.

Of course, every new PS5 comes with one DualSense controller, but it’s never a bad idea to pick up a second so you can play 2-player games with a friend.

Additionally, purchasing a separate controller (usually (dollar)70 each) allows you to select from a variety of new colors that aren’t included with the PS5 console.

Cosmic Red and Midnight Black are two of these colors.

Pre-orders are now open for Sony’s Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple controllers, which will be released in December 2021.

Perhaps you’d like to live-stream video games or broadcast your gameplay using your brand-new PS5.

If that’s the case, picking up the Playstation 5 HD camera (which costs around (dollar)60 on Amazon) could be a wise decision.

This camera also includes some newer features over the previous PS4 version, such as dual 1080p lenses and the ability to change the background of your camera.

This wireless headset, which costs around (dollar)100, raises the bar on PS5 gaming.

This noise-canceling headset allows you to easily communicate with your friends while playing games and listen to MP3 audio.

However, because the headset’s audio capabilities have received such high praise, obtaining one has become extremely difficult, so you’ll need to act quickly if one becomes available.

If you’ve always struggled with storage capacity, the WD SN850 internal drive, which ranges in price from (dollar)129.99 to (dollar)169.99, is the drive for you.

This device provides 500GB of additional storage and operates at 7,000MBs.

If that’s not enough, the drive is also available in two other sizes: 1TB and 2TB.

In other news, a mother claims that her daughter asked Alexa for a “challenge” to complete, and it gave her a potentially fatal suggestion.

A cyber expert has advised that you abandon Facebook Messenger in favor of two other apps.

Here are five of the most eagerly awaited WhatsApp features set to launch in 2022.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.