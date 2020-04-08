The highest-end OnePlus 8 Pro will reportedly cost over €1000 in Europe

Comparatively, the baseline OnePlus 8 will have a starting price of €719.
On April 14, OnePlus is set to fully unveil its upcoming OnePlus 8 series of smartphones. There’s a lot of hype and excitement surrounding the new handsets, and thanks to a report from WinFuture, we now have one of the last remaining puzzle pieces — details on pricing.
European retailer Alza published product pages for the OnePlus 8 devices ahead of schedule, and while they’ve since been deleted, WinFuture managed to grab all of the info before it vanished.
The most affordable configuration this year is the OnePlus 8 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For that phone, you’ll pay €719 — a noticeable step up from the OnePlus 7T’s €599 price in Europe. The flagship OnePlus 8 Pro will start at €919 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, going up to as much as €1019 if you step up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
- OnePlus 8 (8GB RAM and 128GB storage) — €719/729
- OnePlus 8 (12GB RAM and 256GB storage) — €819/829
- OnePlus 8 Pro (8GB RAM and 128GB storage) — €919/929
- OnePlus 8 Pro (12GB RAM and 256GB storage) — €1009/1019
What does this mean for pricing in the U.S.? We don’t know the exact conversions for sure, but with OnePlus CEO Pete Lau saying that the highest-end model will cost “under $1000” in the country, we’d expect slightly lower prices across the board (although probably not by much).
Although such drastic price increases aren’t fun to see, none of this should come as that much of a surprise. The OnePlus 8 Pro, in particular, is shaping up to be the company’s most technically impressive phone by a long shot — offering a 120Hz AMOLED display, 30W wireless charging, and further improved cameras.
Those specs, paired with this new pricing, further reiterates the point that OnePlus is really gunning to take on the Galaxy S20 with the 8 Pro this year. That’s understandable, but it remains to be seen if the regular OnePlus 8 offers enough upgrades and improvements to justify the potentially steep price hike up from the OnePlus 7T.
