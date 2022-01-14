The highest-paid YouTube stars of 2021 have been revealed, with MrBeast earning a staggering £39 million.

MrBeast, who earned a staggering £39 million in 2018, is the highest-paid YouTuber in 2021.

The highest-paid YouTube stars for 2021 have been revealed, with MrBeast, a 23-year-old creator, earning a whopping £39 million.

For video creators, the platform is proving to be a lucrative business, with the top ten earners collectively earning £218 million last year.

According to Forbes, American star Jimmy Donaldson, better known to fans as MrBeast, earned a handsome sum of £39 million in 2021, making him the highest-paid YouTuber on the planet.

It’s the largest sum of money ever paid to a YouTuber.

MrBeast surpassed 10-year-old toy reviewer Ryan Kaji, who had topped the list the previous two years, thanks to his outrageous stunts, which have garnered him more than 10 billion views.

The influencer even created his own real-life version of Squid Game, with a prize pool of £340,000 for the winner.

Jake Paul is in second place, having earned £32 million last year from high-profile fights against UFC stars.

It’s the first time he’s made the list since 2018, when his stardom plummeted after his brother Logan posted a video shot in a Japanese forest notorious for being a suicide hotspot.

In third place is gaming creator Markiplier, who won a tasty £27 million for creating a successful merchandise brand.

He doubled his earnings from 2020 to 2021 by selling T-shirts, hoodies, and other Unus Annus Series merchandise.

At £22 million, the hosts of the daily geek chat show Good Mythical Morning, Rhett and Link, are the fourth highest earners in 2021.

They were followed by Unspeakable, a new top 10 entry who made £20 million from Minecraft videos and the sale of the rights to his back catalogue to the company Spotter.

Nastya, a seven-year-old Russian star who began as a toy unboxer before moving on to vlogs and music videos to earn £20 million last year, is ranked sixth.

However, the world’s most famous toy reviewer, Ryan Kaji, has dropped to seventh place, earning £19 million, followed by comedy pranksters Dude Perfect, who slipped from third to eighth place last year after earning £14 million.

Logan Paul, the controversial blogger and boxer, has returned to the top 10, having last appeared in 2017.

In 2021, he earned £13 million.

Preston Arsement, who made £11 million from Minecraft-themed videos, is at the top of the list at number ten.

However, with 2.3 billion users worldwide last year, it’s no surprise that their earnings are soaring.

