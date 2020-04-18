The Hilarious Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Feud Continues

The faux feud between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman continues, with the two big-name celebrities poking more fun at one another on social media. Most recently, Reynolds slammed a Twitter post from Jackman.

April 11 was Jackman’s 24th wedding anniversary, and the star posted a loving message to his wife online to celebrate the years spent together.

In response to this tweet, Reynolds commented “Hang in there, Deb.”

This is only the latest interaction between the two online, going back to the first Deadpool film, when Jackman refused to reprise his role as Wolverine in the movie. In response, Reynolds began to poke fun at Jackman, referencing Jackman at various points in the Deadpool movies. From there the two have continued a playful rivalry online, often playing pranks on one another or sharing some good natured ribbing.

Despite the two agreeing to a truce back in January 2019, the feud continues to this day.

The feud will most likely go on until the end of time, we’d expect plenty more digs at Jackman in Deadpool 3, which was confirmed to be in the works as of January 2020.