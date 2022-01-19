The horrors of how space affects human bodies have been revealed, from shrinking hearts to squashed eyeballs.

The horrors of how space affects human bodies have been revealed, ranging from shrinking hearts to squashed eyeballs.

SPACE TIME could cause your heart to shrink, your eyes to squash, and your blood cells to self-destruct.

These are just a few of the health problems astronauts face, and scientists fear that longer space travel will exacerbate the problem.

We’ve rounded up five alarming effects of space on the human body, ranging from heart shrinkage to kidney stones.

According to a recent study on a Nasa astronaut, spending time in space can cause your heart to shrink.

Nasa astronaut Scott Kelly’s heart shrank during his 340-day stay on the International Space Station, according to a report released last year.

Despite the astronaut’s regular exercise, his heart was monitored remotely from Earth and found to be shrinking.

When he returned to Earth, his heart grew to its original size.

The researchers came to the conclusion that because the heart does not have to pump against gravity in space, it shrinks.

This is said to relieve some of the strain on the heart while also causing it to lose mass.

Scientists are baffled as to why space causes the human body to destroy its own red blood cells.

Space anemia is a strange phenomenon that seems to affect astronauts even after they return home, according to new research.

The human body destroys red blood cells at a faster rate in space than it does on Earth, according to a new study published in Nature Medicine.

Over the course of six months, researchers collaborated with 14 astronauts.

Astronauts were destroying around three million red blood cells every second, according to their findings.

That’s 54% higher than the global average.

When the astronauts returned to Earth, five of the 13 who had blood drawn were still anemic.

Their red blood cell destruction was still higher than in people who had never been to space after a year.

According to the research, the longer a person spends in space, the longer they will be anemic when they return to Earth.

After a period of time in space, astronauts are prone to a variety of vision and eye problems.

This is due to spaceflight’s zero-gravity conditions, which can cause body fluids to build up in the head.

This causes a condition known as spaceflight-associated neuro-ocular syndrome (SANS), which puts pressure on the eyes.

Flattened eyeballs, swollen optic nerves, and poor vision are all examples of other eye problems.

These problems are especially dangerous for astronauts who spend more than six months in space at a time.

One possible solution for this problem is a body sucking sleeping bag that pulls fluid away from the head and down towards the feet.

