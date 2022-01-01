The images of the Pillars of Creation and Saturn’s rings taken by the Hubble Space Telescope are among its best.

This week, you may have heard a lot about the James Webb Space Telescope, but the Hubble Space Telescope was once the most famous.

The James Webb telescope will eventually succeed the Hubble, but it will have a difficult time replacing some of the older craft’s most incredible space images.

Hubble has been beaming incredible images of space back to Earth for the past three decades.

Hubble’s images and data have changed and improved our understanding of the universe so far.

This image was taken in 1995 by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.

The Pillars of Creation depicts a small portion of the Eagle Nebula.

It stretches for 4 to 5 light-years across the nebula, which is 70 by 55 light-years in size.

In space, a nebula is simply a large cloud of dust and gas.

The massive “mega-storm” swirling above Jupiter’s surface is clearly visible in this stunning photo.

The so-called Great Red Spot is larger than the Earth, with winds gusting up to 425 miles per hour.

Astronomers have discovered a galaxy in the far reaches of the universe that has been duplicated at least 12 times in the night sky.

The unusual sight was captured by the NasaESA Hubble Space Telescope, which was designed to help scientists better understand the early universe.

The Sunburst Arc is the name given to a galaxy that appears in the image multiple times.

It’s a distance of almost 11 billion light-years.

This incredible image of Saturn depicts the planet’s detailed rings as well as an aurora.

On Saturn’s north pole, auroras can be seen.

On Earth, we also get auroras, such as the northern lights, in our polar regions.

This phantom face was seen staring back at us from the depths of space.

It’s a rare image of a galaxy colliding.

