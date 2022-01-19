The iPhone 14 is leaked MONTHS before its official release date, and it includes some major surprises.

The iPhone 14 is leaked MONTHS before its official release date, and it’s full of big surprises.

Apple’s new FOUR iPhone models have been leaked online.

The phones aren’t expected to be released until September, but a top Apple insider claims to know exactly what will be released.

Apple releases a new iPhone every September.

The lineup from the previous year didn’t differ significantly from that of 2020.

As a result, 2022 is shaping up to be a big year for the iPhone.

Jeff Pu, an Apple expert and top analyst, has now revealed his predictions for the devices.

According to a note seen by MacRumors, there will be four new iPhone models.

This is consistent with previous years, albeit in a slightly different format.

The iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max were all released last year.

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are all expected to be released this year.

That means the iPhone Mini has been replaced by the iPhone Max, owing to customer demand for larger screens.

ProMotion displays are expected to be found on all four new iPhone 14 models.

These high-refresh-rate screens are currently only available on Pro models.

They allow for smoother animations and scrolling, as well as better gaming performance.

All four models are expected to have 6GB of RAM, which is a significant increase over previous iPhone models.

On the back of the device, the Pro handsets are expected to have an upgraded 48-megapixel camera.

Finally, the iPhone 14 Pro is expected to have 256GB of storage as standard, up from 128GB.

Although it’s impossible to say whether Pu is correct, Ming-Chi Kuo, a world-renowned Apple analyst, has backed up several of Pu’s claims.

At the very least, a four-iPhone lineup with 5G and more powerful processors appears to be a foregone conclusion.

Of course, Apple has yet to confirm any details about the iPhone 14 – including its existence.

We won’t hear from Apple until the day of the launch.

However, in the weeks leading up to the event, rumors will fly thick and fast, so keep an eye on The Sun for the most up-to-date iPhone leaks.

