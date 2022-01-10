The iPhone is now 15 years old, and here are 5 amazing facts about it, including the fact that there was no App Store when it first launched.

The iPhone has been around for 15 years, and here are 5 fascinating facts about it, including the fact that there was no App Store when it first came out.

APPLE’S iconic iPhone has turned 15 years old, marking a significant milestone in consumer technology.

The world-famous device has earned a permanent place in pop culture and continues to entice us to spend our time and money on it.

On January 9, 2007, late Apple founder Steve Jobs unveiled the device.

The announcement didn’t happen until June 29 of that year, but it was a memorable moment in gadget history.

Jobs dismissed the stylus in favor of a touchscreen without a keyboard as the future of computing.

He wasn’t mistaken.

But, realistically, how well do you recall the first iPhone model?

Apps are taken for granted nowadays, but they weren’t always so.

When the iPhone first came out, it didn’t even have an App Store.

That happened later in the year, in 2008.

The iPhone did come with apps, including Phone, Calendar, Weather, Notes, and others.

However, until July 2008, third-party apps could not be installed through the Apple App Store.

At launch, the iPhone lacked a number of features, including a front-facing camera for selfies, video recording, and even a torch.

Early iPhone apps let you set a white screen to maximum brightness in the absence of a flashlight.

Not the same…

The original iPhone’s storage capacity was a meager 4GB.

Because image sizes were smaller, the burden of apps was much lighter, and internet speeds were still slow, it didn’t feel too bad at the time.

That’s in stark contrast to today, when the iPhone starts at 128GB and can go up to 1TB on some models.

The iPhone had a 3.5-inch screen when it first came out.

This is the diagonal measurement from corner to corner.

It’s hard to believe we used such small screens.

In comparison, today’s iPhones are typically 5.8 to 6.7 inches wide.

People are discovering that they enjoy watching TV, playing games, and scrolling through TikTok videos on their iPhones, so a good screen is now required.

The iPhone has become an inextricable part of modern life.

It is unthinkable that it does not exist.

However, many people mocked Apple when it was first rumored – and then released.

People joked that making phone calls on a glorified iPod would never catch on, and that the lack of a physical keypad would never be adopted.

Of course, the same thing happened when the iPad was released, and it’ll happen again with the Apple Watch.

Since then, Apple has dominated all three product categories, proving the doubters wrong.

When the first iPhone was released, it cost (dollar)499.

That may appear to be a good deal these days, but inflation…

