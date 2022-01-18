The iPhone version of WhatsApp is getting a brilliant update that will revolutionize the way you text.

WHATSAPP appears to be preparing a major new feature for iPhone users.

The US chat app recently sent out an early version of its iOS app to testers with message reaction notifications.

Users will be able to respond to messages using emojis such as a smiling or angry face, according to the upcoming feature.

It could work in the same way as Facebook’s reaction buttons, which allow you to respond to posts and comments with “love,” “haha,” “wow,” “sad,” and “angry.”

WABetaInfo, a tech website with a track record of discovering WhatsApp features before they go live, discovered the change.

It was released last week in the app’s latest beta (version 22.2.72), which was a work-in-progress sent out to testers prior to launch.

In WhatsApp version 22.2.72, a new “reactions notifications” option appears under the notifications settings, according to WABeta info.

Users can choose to have these reactions enabled or disabled in their notifications.

When someone responds to one of your messages in a group or individual chat, you’ll receive notifications.

When users receive notifications, they can choose which tone they want to hear.

The feature is currently unavailable to all WhatsApp users, but it will most likely be available in a future update.

WABetaInfo wrote, “Unfortunately, it is still not possible to respond to messages.”

“However, the fact that these settings can be managed implies that message reactions will be available soon.”

There’s still a chance WhatsApp will pull the plug on it before it goes public, so message reactions aren’t guaranteed.

WhatsApp is expected to roll out a number of new features this year.

New colors for chat bubbles in the dark theme will be added to the WhatsApp Desktop beta app soon.

There’s also a new global voice note player in WhatsApp beta for iOS.

This allows you to listen to voice notes even if you switch to another chat.

The beta version of the app contains the majority of the features.

WhatsApp’s beta app is where new features are tested first to ensure they work properly.

The new features are only released to the general WhatsApp app after they have gone through beta testing.

To get WhatsApp beta for your Android phone, go to Google Play and search for WhatsApp.

“Become a Beta Tester” is located at the bottom of the page.

To confirm, tap the “I’m In” button and then click “Join.”

All you have to do now is wait for the…

