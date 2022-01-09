What does the dot actually mean in the iPhone weather app, which you might not be aware of?

What does the dot in the iPhone weather app actually mean, and what are you missing out on?

THE WEATHER APP CAN BE AS UNCERTAIN AS THE WEATHER ITSELF, BUT THERE ARE A COUPLE OF NEW FEATURES THAT CAN ASSIST IF YOU CAN FIND THEM.

Apple’s Weather app gained some useful new features when iOS 15 was released last year, but one in particular may have escaped your notice: the tiny white dot.

You’ll notice a white dot next to the predicted temperature for the current day on the colored bars if you open the weather app on your iPhone or iPad and scroll down to the 10-day forecast.

The dot on the daily temperature scale was created to show where the current temperature falls.

You are currently in the hottest part of the day if the high temperature is predicted to be 63 degrees and the white dot is at the top of the scale.

The same dot is used in both the UV scale and the Sunset times.

In the UV index, the white dot represents the current index.

It can be used to plan outdoor activities and figure out how much sunscreen to use.

During sunset times, the dot will show the position of the sun in relation to the horizon.

It can also predict the time of sunset.

With the iOS 15 update, the Weather app received a few more tweaks.

Apple purchased the Dark Sky app in 2020 and combined some of its features, such as hyper local and minute-by-minute forecasts, into one app.

At the end of this year, Dark Sky’s iOS app and website will be decommissioned.

The app now has a more user-friendly design.

A global temperature map was also included.

A weather map that shows you where it will rain is also included in the new update.

You can also see when the rain will be the heaviest in your area by scrolling by time of day.

To begin, make sure you’re running the most recent version of iOS.

Launch the iPhone’s built-in Weather app.

After that, tap the map icon in the app’s bottom-left corner.

Now tap the three stacked squares in the top right corner.

To see a rolling rain forecast as it moves around you, select Precipitation.

Closer to bright blue means there will be little rain, while purple to yellow to white means there will be a lot of rain.

Use the bottom-of-the-screen bar to advance through time.

If the screen has vanished, simply tap it to restore it.

Use the bottom bar…

In a nutshell, this is Infosurhoy’s latest news.

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy