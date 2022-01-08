The iPhone’s hidden map of ALL your movements has been revealed, but should you disable it?

A viral TikTok video has exposed how your iPhone can track you almost anywhere you go, prompting some users to change their settings right away.

The feature in question is called “Significant Locations,” and while it may appear creepy at first, it has several applications.

It allows your iPhone to keep track of your frequently visited locations in order to provide you with services such as personalized traffic updates or the quickest route home.

Apple claims that your Significant Locations data is stored on your device and is not shared with others.

It’s also fully encrypted from beginning to end.

Even though no one else should be able to see the information unless they hack your device, some people still find it creepy.

The feature has been used to catch cheating partners going to a suspicious address on multiple occasions.

The good news is that turning it off is simple.

In a video that has already received 1.5 million likes, TikToker Scott Polderman demonstrated how to view your Significant Locations.

“Go to your Settings,” he explains.

Scroll down until you come to the word “privacy.”

On that, click.

“Go to the Location Services section.

Click here, then scroll to the bottom and click System Services.

“After that, go to Important Locations.”

Once you’ve done that, you should be able to see all of the places your iPhone has tracked you to.

If you click on the locations, you’ll be able to see the dates and times you were there.

Find the toggle at the top of the Significant Locations page and toggle it off if you want to disable the feature.

To confirm, click “Turn Off” once more.

