The Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds have dropped to $100 today only

The Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds are on sale for $99.99 at Best Buy. This sale is part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day, which means it’s a temporary price. The same earbuds go for around $120 or more at most places, and that’s even considered a sale at retailers like Target so you could find them going for much more on a regular day. Best Buy’s sale only applies to the Titanium Black edition as the others are still going for the $120 street price.

Audio savings Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds one day sale

The 65t have dual microphone technology and true wireless Bluetooth stability that helps reduce audio drops. They will last up to five hours on a single charge of the battery with an extra 10 hours of battery life within the charging case itself. $99.99 $120.00 $20 off See at Best Buy

The 65t have dual microphone technology and true wireless Bluetooth stability that helps reduce audio drops. They will last up to five hours on a single charge of the battery with an extra 10 hours of battery life within the charging case itself. That means you can spend most of the day no where near a wall outlet and without a charging cable and still listen to your favorite tunes.

Try out 7-days of PureVPN for just $1 right now

These headphones also feature one-touch access to Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant, which can make your life so much easier when it comes to remembering appointments or dealing with smart home technology.

Daniel Bader’s review of these earbuds gave them 4.5 stars out of 5 along with a “The Best” award. He called the earbuds “nearly flawless” and said “If you’ve been looking for a pair of truly wireless earbuds that don’t look like protruding white ear tubes and actually sound like a decent pair of headphones, Jabra’s got your back.”

We don’t see as many deals on the Elite 65t anymore since they’ve been replaced by a newer version, the Elite 75t. Those earbuds are currently $180 at Best Buy, though, so you’re saving a lot going with the 65t on sale today. Read our review of the new earbuds and compare the versions for the one that works best for you.