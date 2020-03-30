The Jaybird Run XT true wireless earbuds on sale for $50 are great for working out

Take advantage of the Jaybird Run XT sport true wireless earbuds being on sale for just $49.99 at Best Buy. This is a temporary deal that’s part of Best Buy’s deals of the day, and the price won’t last through the end of the day. The earbuds normally sell for $75 or more and as high as $180 sometimes. The drop to $50 is the lowest we have seen.

For the active listener Jaybird Run XT sport true wireless earbuds

Several silicone tips and fins to ensure a comfortable fit that won’t fall out. Has IPX7 rating to ensure no damage from sweat or water. You’ll get 4 hours of playtime per charge with an extra 8 from charging case. Access Siri or Google Assistant. $49.99 $75.00 $25 off See at Best Buy

These earbuds feature one-touch voice control that give you instant access to Siri or Google Assistant. If you’re on the move and in a position where you can’t stop to pull out your phone and look at the screen, this is the best way to switch tracks and listen to your favorite tunes. Keep that heart rate up and the beats pumping.

With Bluetooth 4.1 technology, not only will these earbuds pair easily with any of your mobile devices, but you’ll also get great power efficiency. The battery in each earbud lasts up to four hours, and you can get eight more hours from the charging case before you ever have to plug these earbuds in.

Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

You’ll get a variety of silicone tips and fins that help you find the perfect fit for your ears. Jaybird wants you to use these earbuds while working out or going for a run, so you want to make sure they fit perfectly and comfortably and won’t fall out. In addition to the secure fit, the earbuds are also IPX7 rated, which means they have a double hyrophobic nano-coating that provides protection from sweat and water. You don’t have to worry about getting in a heavy workout and then damaging these tough earbuds.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.