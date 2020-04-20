The Last Dance: Release schedule & how to watch Michael Jordan’s docuseries online

It’s not a new game, it’s not live, but it is new sports related content and we are here for it. There’s no denying that Michael Jordan is one of the best who ever stepped foot on the courts, and right now you can take a look back at his incredible career through a new documentary mini series called ‘The Last Dance’. The first two of the ten episodes have already aired on ESPN, and if you happened to miss them you can still tune in and watch before the next one airs.

The series contains a mixture of gameplay from Jordan’s time with the bulls, present day interviews, and some exclusive rare archival footage. It follows along with the story behind Jordan’s departure from the team, which was due to Phil Jackson being removed as head coach despite the winning streak the team was on. Originally, the series was set to debut later this year, but thanks to the lack of sports and the troubling times we are facing right now ESPN has decided to push things up.

Here’s more about the series, when the episodes are set to air, and how you can watch it online from anywhere.

The Last Dance: When & where

The first two episodes of this series aired on Sunday, April 19 on ESPN. Every Sunday for the next few weeks ESPN will debut two additional episodes until the series comes to an end on May 17. The first episode airs at 9 p.m Eastern every Sunday and the second one begins right after it at 10 p.m. Eastern.

Following the initial debut of the episode, they will make their way to Netflix the following morning to be streamed with ease. If you live in a region where you can’t get the show on Netflix, see below for extra info.

How to watch The Last Dance from anywhere

We have outlined how to watch The Last Dance from various regions below, but whether it’s not playing in your local area or you’re traveling and need to find a new way to watch it we have you covered as well. A VPN is one of the best ways to unlock the content from anywhere.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other affordable options?

Here are some more options that are on sale right now.