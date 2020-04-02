The Last of Us 2 Delayed Again Due to Coronavirus Epidemic

We’ll play it, one day

After already being officially delayed to late May, The Last of Us: Part II has unfortunately been pushed back once more to an unspecified date. This is because of the current coronavirus epidemic, with Naughty Dog stating that development is almost finished as the final bugs are put to bed.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the studio said: “However, even with us finishing the game, we were faced with the reality that due to logistics beyond our control, we couldn’t launch The Last of Us: Part II to our satisfaction. We want to make sure that everyone gets to play The Last of Us: Part II around the same time, ensuring that we’re doing everything possible to preserve the best experience for everyone.”

The Last of Us: Part II no longer has a release date anymore, leaving us having to wait that little bit longer for Joel and Ellie’s follow-up adventure. Of course, it’s entirely understandable why this has happened. Are you disappointed? Let us know in the comments below.