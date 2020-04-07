The Last Of Us 2 Digital Pre-Orders Are Being Refunded

After The Last Of Us 2 was delayed indefinitely due to logistical issues caused by the COVID-19 (coronavirus) crisis, players who bought the game on the PlayStation Store are having their pre-orders automatically refunded.

With no new release date announced and the listing being taken down from the PlayStation Store, those with digital pre-orders have no option but to accept the refund. The refund doesn’t apply to anyone who pre-ordered through a third-party seller, however.

Refunds are also being sent out for Marvel’s Iron Man VR, an upcoming PSVR game that has likewise been indefinitely delayed by the crisis.

A note on the PlayStation support website says, “The Last of Us Part II and Iron Man VR have been delayed. All digital pre-order consumers will automatically receive a refund. Please check your email for more details.”

If you’ve pre-ordered either of these games, you won’t have to do anything to redeem a refund, and should have an email from PlayStation with more details. There’s no reason to believe either game has been cancelled at this time.

Unlike most of the games that have been delayed due to coronavirus, The Last Of Us 2 is mostly finished. Sony and Naughty Dog have pointed to “logistic issues” preventing the game’s launch from fulfilling expectations.