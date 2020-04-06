The Last of Us 2 Taken Off PlayStation Store Following Indefinite Delay

Pre-orders no longer available

The Last of Us: Part II has been removed from the PlayStation Store after its indefinite delay pushed the title beyond the previously announced release date of 29th May 2020. This means that PSN users can no longer digitally pre-order the standard edition or the more expensive Digital Deluxe Edition Sony had to offer.

If you had already committed cold, hard cash to a digital version of Naughty Dog’s next experience then you should be receiving a full refund before too long, as history would dictate. It will probably be issued back to you as PSN credit. This is also a very common practice for the Japanese giant. Games only typically become available for pre-order when they have a solid release date, and in the past, have been removed from the storefront after delays. Marvel’s Avengers is a perfect example of that. However, you can rest assured that when The Last of Us: Part II gets a new launch date, the game will be added back to the PlayStation Store.

