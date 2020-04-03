The Last of Us 2’s Story Will Make Us Question Everything, Says Troy Baker

We will learn more about Joel, actor hints

One of the games industry’s most prolific stars is also one of its most talkative. Troy Baker loves to whip fans up into a frenzy by talking up titles he’s involved with, and he’s done just that for The Last of Us: Part II in an interview with Fandom. Speaking just before the PlayStation 4 exclusive was delayed indefinitely, Baker talks up the story of this hotly anticipated adventure.

The actor, who plays Joel in the original game and the upcoming sequel, teases that the story is going to take players to some unexpected places. “If we have done our job right, people will question everything [about The Last of Us 2],” Baker says. “I want [fans] to be able to challenge their own ideas about what this game is, what this world is, who the characters are — everything.”

He continues: “I want people to go in open-minded to this story, and allow Joel and Ellie to tell their story — not the story that people think that they want to be told.” We’re not sure what that means exactly, but we’re definitely intrigued.

Speaking of Joel, Baker says the character is explored further in The Last of Us 2, playing a “central role” in the narrative. “What we’ve done such a good job of doing is to continue to peel back layers and learn more about him – I even learned more about Joel,” the actor says.

While it’s a shame the game has been forced into another delay, it sounds as though we’ll be in for a treat when it finally arrives. Check out Fandom’s interview to read more from Baker.