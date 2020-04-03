The Last of Us Part II delayed due to coronavirus pandemic, will release at a later date

It’s going to be a while longer before Joel and Ellie’s story continues.

Games are being delayed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and unfortunately, more big titles are moving their dates. Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has confirmed that both The Last of Us Part II and Iron Man VR are being delayed to an unknown future date.

Naughty Dog issued a statement on the delay, saying that the game is essentially finished but that the delay is taking place due to potential shipping issues. As a result, the game is being delayed until these logistical issues can be solved, though there’s no mention of when that might be.

A message from us about the delay of The Last of Us Part II: pic.twitter.com/aGsSRfmJ8a — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) April 2, 2020

While this is certainly disappointing, it’s also understandable given the ongoing circumstances. We’ll be sure to provide an update when new release dates for these games are announced.