The Last of Us Part II delayed indefinitely due to novel coronavirus

Sony announced on Thursday that it has delayed Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II “until further notice” because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The game had been previously scheduled to launch on May 29th.

“Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve,” Sony said in a statement. Sony has also delayed Iron Man VR.

“We were faced with the reality that due to logistics beyond our control, we couldn’t launch The Last of Us Part II to our satisfaction,” Naughty Dog said about the delay in a statement. “We want to make sure everyone gets to play The Last of Us Part II around the same time, ensuring that we’re doing everything possible to preserve the best experience for everyone. This meant delaying the game until such a time where we can solve these logistic issues.”

“We’re hoping that this won’t be a long delay and we’ll update you as soon as we have new information to share,” the statement continued.

This isn’t the first delay for The Last of Us Part II. In October, it was delayed from a February 21st release date to May 29th.

The Last of Us Part II and Iron Man VR aren’t the first major titles to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Square Enix said on Monday that it would be shipping copies of Final Fantasy VII Remake “earlier than usual” to Europe and Australia and “this week” to other Western regions in an effort to get the game to players in time for its April 10th release date. It seems likely other game releases could be affected by the pandemic as well.

