The Last of Us Part II digital preorders refunded as the game has been pulled from the PlayStation Store

If you ordered Naughty Dog’s upcoming title digitally, you should be getting a refund soon.
Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment
What you need to know
- The Last of Us Part II was scheduled to release on May 29.
- Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the game has been delayed indefinitely.
- PlayStation is automatically issuing refunds as a result.
Recently, we had to convey the disappointing news that The Last of Us Part II and Iron Man VR had been delayed indefinitely due to logistics issues induced by the ongoing pandemic. Because these games no longer have release dates, or even release windows, they’ve been pulled for the PlayStation Store.
According to the official PlayStation support page, refunds are being automatically issued for any digital preorders. If you haven’t yet, check the email associated with your PlayStation account, as you should be receiving confirmation of the refund extremely soon.
Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more
We’ll keep you updated as to when new release dates are issued for these games. Naughty Dog emphasized that The Last of Us Part II was in the polishing stage and that it the delay was simply due to shipping, so in theory, whenever shipping becomes viable again, we’ll see new release dates issue. There’s no telling when that will be though. Right now, the PlayStation 5 is still on track to be released sometime in Holiday 2020 but given the nature of this pandemic, that could change.
Revenge
The Last of Us Part II
How far will Ellie go?
The wait is almost over. Ellie’s harrowing journey looks to take her on the bloody path of revenge, but against what we’re not sure of yet. Whatever the situation, Joel is there to have her back.
Get More PlayStation
Sony PlayStation
- PlayStation 4: Everything You Need to Know
- PlayStation 4 Slim vs. PlayStation 4 Pro: Which should you buy?
- Best keyboards for PlayStation 4 in 2019
- Best PlayStation 4 Games
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The only phones you should buy in 2020 are the Pixel 4a and OnePlus Z
Obviously 2020 has not been the year anyone expected, but phones are still going to be released and old phones are going to break. Both of these mean that phones are going to be bought this year, but you should seriously re-evaluate the price range you shop in.
Here’s every U.S. city with 5G coverage right now
5G deployment is moving fast and the list of cities with coverage is growing all the time. See if your U.S. city has coverage yet by Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, or AT&T.
Everything you need to know about the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro!
OnePlus wowed us in 2019 with an onslaught of excellent handsets, and for 2020, the company looks to one-up itself yet again. Between the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, here’s everything you need to know about what OnePlus is cooking up this year.
Go up against real intelligence with these multiplayer PlayStation VR games
If you’d like your gaming experience to entail meeting some new friends or duking it out against human intelligence, we’ve rounded up the best multiplayer games for PlayStation VR.