The Last of Us Part II gets new screenshots after news of its delay

Another look at the characters and world of this ambitious sequel.

The Last of Us Part II has again been delayed, this time without a new release date. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it’s certainly understandable, if frustrating. While the extended wait will be annoying, Naughty Dog has released several new screenshots from the game, showing a glimpse of new environments and more.

You can check out the new environmental shots below, tap or click the images to enlarge them.