The last present from Fortnite Winterfest has been revealed, as well as MJ’s gifts.

The last present from Fortnite Winterfest has been revealed, as well as the MJ gifts.

With only one week until the end of Fortnite Winterfest, players are perplexed by a current glitch that may be more than a bug.

Players who had already opened all of their presents before the Fortnite servers went down yesterday are still seeing an unopened gift.

“Already opened all your presents but still see one extra present to open? Sit tight, we’re working on that,” Epic wrote on Twitter.

Another result of the downtime is a new stack of red and blue wrapped presents in Crackshot’s cabin, all from Spider-Man’s MJ.

So far, in-game characters have provided the majority of the Winterfest gifts.

As a result, players are debating whether these are simply bugs or if they hint at something more.

Epic’s tweet about the last present, along with the shifty eyes emoji, was quoted by Fortnite leaker Hypex, implying that something more is going on.

Furthermore, on December 14, a few days before Winterfest began, fellow Fortnite leaker @ShiinaBR shared an image of the MJ gifts on Twitter.

“Every present in the Cabin is from MJ for some reason,” they tweeted.

It’s likely that MJ’s gifts will be Spider-Man-themed, and the unopened gift could be a hint that players will be getting these gifts soon.

Meanwhile, Epic has promised that it will make up for the time lost during Winterfest due to server outages.

The developer claims it will have “more details next week” on what it plans to do about the problem.

