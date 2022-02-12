The latest PS5 stock in the UK is expected to arrive at GAME and Amazon, as well as updates from Argos, Very, and Smyths.

The highly anticipated PS5 console shipment from GAME is expected to be DELAYED until February 18 – but Amazon could ship NEXT WEEK.

GAME has now updated the release dates of the console on its bundles page to Friday, February 18.

“A possible restock by Amazon UK on either the 15th or 16th February around 8am – 9:30am,” according to the website.

A major new software update for PS5 and PS4 was released today, with the goal of giving users more control over group chats, including the ability to create private chats, as well as other “quality of life” enhancements.

The most significant difference between UFL and Fifa is that UFL will be free-to-play, which means that players will have access to a large portion of the game without having to pay.

Fifa 22, the most recent installment in the franchise, cost between £44.99 and £59.99 when it was released.

Although there isn’t much gameplay footage of UFL yet, the developers promise a wider range of game modes than what’s currently available.

More team-based ranking systems, as well as co-op and offline game modes, have been promised by the UFL.

UFL does not have an official release date, but it is expected to be available in 2022.

The game could be released in the autumn to coincide with the start of the new football season, according to rumors.

On the official UFL website, fans can sign up to receive promotional materials and game updates.

Strikerz released an exclusive gameplay trailer on January 27 to give fans a taste of what they can expect.

The UFL has already partnered with British clubs West Ham United, Celtic, and Rangers.

Sporting CP, FC Shahktar Donetsk, Borussia Mönchengladbach, AS Monaco, and Beşiktaş JK are among the international teams involved with the game.

The game’s advertising partners include Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kevin De Bruyne, Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino, and Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku.

Manchester United legend and five-time Ballon d’Or winner…

