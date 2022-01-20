The launch of Nasa’s SLS, the world’s largest rocket, ‘that will put humans on Mars,’ is just weeks away.

NASA is preparing to unveil its largest-ever rocket, which it hopes will one day transport astronauts to Mars.

After years of delays and budget wrangling, the massive Space Launch System (SLS) could fly for the first time as early as March.

The unmanned Artemis I spacecraft will take off from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center on a journey to the Moon that will cover 236,000 miles (380,000 kilometers).

The Space Launch System (SLS) will carry NASA’s new Orion crew capsule to low-Earth orbit before detaching and continuing the journey on its own.

If everything goes according to plan, a crewed mission dubbed Artemis 2 will launch in 2024.

That journey will put Orion’s systems to the test in Earth orbit, paving the way for Artemis 3 in 2025, which will send astronauts to the moon’s surface.

Nasa said on January 5 that the SLS megarocket would be delivered to Launch Complex 39B in mid-February.

In what’s known as a “wet dress rehearsal,” it will be subjected to a fueling test and a practice countdown.

The SLS will then return to the VAB for final preparations before returning to the launch pad.

The US space agency had hoped to launch the mission by the end of last year, with astronauts expected to walk on the Moon by 2024.

However, a problem with a computer that controls one of the rocket’s RS-25 engines forced the launch to be postponed in December.

Nasa announced in December that it was “reviewing launch opportunities for Artemis 1 in March and April.”

“After a successful wet dress rehearsal test,” NASA said in a January 5 update, “the agency will set a target launch date.”

When the Orion crew capsule was stacked on top of the SLS last October, it marked a major milestone.

Inside the VABg at Kennedy Space Center, the massive spacecraft now stands 98 meters tall.

The SLS will be the world’s most powerful rocket once completed.

The spaceship will reach a speed of Mach 23 before separating from its crew capsule, thanks to its four engines and two solid rocket boosters.

Mach 23 is about 17,647 miles per hour.

After completing its unmanned SLS test, Nasa will turn its attention to the first manned lunar mission in 50 years.

The ambitious mission’s goal is to land on the lunar south pole and mine water ice pockets there.

The frozen ponds were first discovered in 2009 and could be used for life support or even manufacturing…

