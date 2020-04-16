The Long Dark is coming soon to Xbox Game Pass on consoles

A new slate of video games is coming quickly to Xbox Game Pass on in April. This month’s Xbox One games mainly originate from smaller sized studios, and also consist of a couple of titles that you’ll have the ability to use their release day.

The first game involving Game Pass later this month will be The Long Dark, the cold, snow-filled first-person survival video game, which arrives on April 16. A few days later, on April 21, Xbox gamers will lastly obtain the possibility to play Gato Roboto, a Metroid-like 2D platformer about a cat with a mech fit. On April 23, Deliver Us the Moon, a Sci-Fi thriller regarding one astronaut sent out on an unsafe goal to the moon in order to save humanity from an apocalypse.

While all these brand-new titles are on their means to Game Pass, there are additionally a couple of titles leaving this month. Xbox Game Pass for consoles is $9.99 a month and also Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes Xbox One and COMPUTER gain access to, is $14.99 per month. Xbox Game Pass for COMPUTER, which is currently in beta, costs $4.99 per month.

