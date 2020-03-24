The Lord Of The Rings Online Makes More DLC Free To Help People Enjoy Their Time Indoors

As more and more people stay home and are looking for new things to do, the developer of The Lord of the Rings Online have announced they are expanding what’s available to play for free.

Through April 30, all quests, instances, and skirmishes are available for everyone to play for free. This also includes content previously locked behind paid expansion packs.

Additionally, the special vendor who only appears during certain times, The Curator, is now coming back between March 26 and April 30. What’s more, The Lord of the Rings Online is offering a 10% XP boost from March 26 to April 6. Finally, the Baggins’ Birthday event is coming to The Lord of the Rings online March 26-April 6 as well.

The blog post announcing these events also included a passage from The Lord of the Rings that resonates strongly during these times.

The Lord of the Rings Online is developed by Standing Stone Games, which also makes Dungeons and Dragons Online. That game will also feature the following special bonuses and events through April 30:

“Here at Standing Stone Games our goal is to bring joy to everyone through our games and we feel that is more important than ever,” the developer said.

Looking ahead, The Lord of the Rings Online will face new competition from Amazon when the retail giant’s gaming division launches its own free-to-play Lord of the Rings MMO made by World of Warcraft, Destiny, and PlanetSide veterans.