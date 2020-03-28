The MacBook Pro, iPad mini, and more are discounted at Best Buy

Best Buy is currently offering discounts on products from Apple, Samsung, and more. The retailer is holding a three-day sale that starts today and ends on March 22nd at 9:59PM PT / 12:59AM ET. If you’re looking to upgrade your home office or just looking for more gadgets to occupy your quarantined days, check out some of these discounts.

Although the company’s stores remain open at this time, we strongly encourage you to only order online from Best Buy if you’re interested in buying something. Stay home. Now, on to the deals.

Apple’s 13.3-inch MacBook Air is down to $799, which is $200 off its original price of $999. The discounted model has an Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of flash storage. (Note that this is an older MacBook Air model from mid-2017, not the latest model with a vastly improved keyboard.)

Apple MacBook Air (13.3 inches)

A number of MacBook Pro models are more affordable than usual, too. To start, you can get the latest 13-inch model with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD for $1,099. There are a total of 14 MacBook Pro models on sale for a discount; at the top end, Core i9 models are listed at $2,999 and $3,199 with an AMD Radeon Pro 560X and an AMD Radeon Pro Vega 20, respectively.

Apple MacBook Pro (15 inches)

Apple MacBook Pro (13 inches)

Certain iPad models are $50 off. You can get the Wi-Fi iPad mini with 64GB of storage for $349 up to the Wi-Fi + Cellular model with 256GB of storage for $629. The iPad mini is “a killer small tablet,” according to Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel.

Apple iPad mini

Apple iPad mini with Wi-Fi + Cellular

There are a number of discounts on Samsung’s Galaxy S20 5G series, depending on the carrier and installment plan you select. You’ll get a $200 discount if you purchase the models through Verizon or AT&T’s 30-month installment plan. You can also save up to $1,000 if you purchase through Sprint monthly installments on a new line, and up to $200 if you purchase the phone unlocked and activate immediately. The Galaxy S20 and S20 Ultra are excellent phones with standout battery lives and optional 120Hz screens.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

Apple’s Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are down to $199, $150 off their original price. Note that only the gray, “desert sand,” and “crystal blue” models are available at this price; the other colors are still $349. The headphones feature a collapsible design, so they’re easy to tuck into a bag or purse. They also come with four free months of Apple Music if you’re a first-time subscriber.

Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Verge Deals

Correction 3/20/20 3:01 PM EST: This story has been updated to reflect that the discounted iPad Mini models have 64GB of and 256GB of storage, respectively. A previous version of the article stated that they had 64GB and 256GB of RAM. We regret the error.