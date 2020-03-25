The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Adding A Big Name From Aliens And The Terminator

The Mandalorian season 2 is due in October on Disney Plus, and while it’s not filming at the moment due to the outbreak of COVID-19, an exciting new casting decision has been made. Making Star Wars is reporting that Michael Biehn is joining the second season as another bounty hunter who Mando has had past dealings with.

Biehn’s breakout role was Kyle Reese in 1984’s The Terminator, but he’s perhaps best known for playing Corporal Hicks in Aliens–both James Cameron films. You might also recognize him as Sgt. Rex “Power” Colt from the excellent Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon.

Biehn’s had fewer major on-screen roles lately, but he’s the sort of veteran actor who should fit in well with The Mandalorian’s casting of older action heroes, like Carl Weathers and Nick Nolte. As Making Star Wars notes, the initial production name for The Mandalorian was Huckleberry, a reference to Tombstone, which also starred Biehn.

The report also confirms that Bill Burr, who played Mayfield in the first season, will also return. Reports are also suggesting that Rosario Dawson will join the second season as a fan-favorite character who has only appeared in animated form before, Ahsoka Tano.

The Mandalorian is the only live-action Star Wars release scheduled for 2020. The final season of The Clone Wars is currently airing on Disney Plus.