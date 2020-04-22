The Mandalorian season 3 reportedly in the works

In February, Disney confirmed that the second season of its hit Star Wars TV series, The Mandalorian, would arrive in October. With so much of the film and TV release schedule disrupted by the outbreak of COVID-19, it’s unclear whether the sophomore season will debut on Disney Plus on time, but that great unknown isn’t stopping Lucasfilm from planning ahead. According to a new report from Variety, The Mandalorian season three is already in the works.

Sources speaking to the trade said Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau has been “writing season three for a while,” and that the art department, spearheaded by the legendary Doug Chiang, is hard at work developing new sequences and visual ideas for a third set of episodes. Lucasfilm was unable to confirm the news or a The Mandalorian season three release date to Polygon at the time of publication.

The Mandalorian season two reportedly wrapped production in early March, before most of the country-wide closures went into effect. We don’t know much about where the next season will pick-up, but one sturdy rumor suggests Rosario Dawson has been cast as the first live-action Ahsoka Tano. In the final episode of season one, Mando and The Child escaped the clutches of a darksaber-wielding Moff Gideon, played by Giancarlo Esposito. Based on the unique format of the show, there’s reason to think season two will tie up a few loose ends while veering off into weird new corners of the galaxy.

For now, The Mandalorian is the flagship series of Disney Plus, but Lucasfilm hopes to add new shows to the line-up in the near future. A Rogue One spinoff series featuring Diego Luna’s character Cassian Andor recently cast Chernobyl and Thor actor Stellan Skarsgard in a key role, while also going on a production hiatus until the U.S. opens back up. A theoretical Obi-Wan series starring Ewan McGregor went back to the drawing board in January, but remains on Lucasfilm’s To Do list. The next real Star Wars TV fans might see is actually Lucasfilm’s foray into nonfiction programming: Jedi Temple Challenge, a kid-centric game show hosted by Jar Jar Binks himself, Ahmed Best.

