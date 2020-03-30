The Misfit Vapor 2 becomes one of the most affordable smartwatches on sale for $70

Misfit’s Vapor 2 smartwatch just reached one of its lowest prices in history. Now at $69.99 each, you can strap on one of these watches in the style of your choice and save $180 off its full cost in the process. The Misfit Vapor 2 comes in two different sizes, so be sure to pick whichever will fit your wrist best. Shipping is free, and no promo code is required to score these savings.

Time To Save Misfit Vapor 2

The Misfit Vapor 2 smartwatch can receive notifications from your phone while tracking your heart rate, keeping you on top of custom goals and alarms, and allowing you to talk with the Google Assistant. Various styles are on sale while supplies last. $69.99 $249.99 $180 off See at Misfit

The Misfit Vapor 2 features built-in heart rate tracking, standalone GPS, Google Pay, and water resistance. It’s compatible with both iPhone and Android devices, and it’s powered by Google’s Wear OS. That means it can track your workouts, control your music, alert you to notifications, and more. You can choose from 41mm and 46mm case sizes, in a variety of colors to suit every style. The watch faces and straps can be customized farther if you wish, and many options are discounted today as well.

Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

Our review here at Android Central gave this wearable 3 out of 5 stars. One of the major gripes had to do with price, which today’s deal helps to alleviate. You’ll have a hard time finding a smartwatch as capable as this one is for less than $100 anywhere else. The review is a great source of information if you’re searching for a detailed look at the Vapor 2, so you may want to read it over before finalizing the purchase.

Other Misfit watches are on sale today as well, though not all of them are smartwatches. Misfit sells activity trackers and hybrid smartwatches as well, so be sure to give their other lines a look. You could pick up watches like the original Misfit Vapor for less than $50, while the Command activity tracker is currently on sale for $95.19. You can even save on additional watch cases to switch up the look of your Misfit watch with ease.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.