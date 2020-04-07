The modern zombie masterpiece Train to Busan gets a sequel trailer

For those clinging to the idea that David Fincher and Brad Pitt will actually make World War Z 2 … let go, be strong, and enjoy what animator-turned-live-action-director Yeon Sang-ho has to offer instead. After rejuvenating the zombie blockbuster with 2016’s Train to Busan, the filmmaker is back with a sequel, Peninsula, that, based on the first trailer, expands the scope and the set piece ingenuity.

Propulsive, bloody, and glimmering with the dark whimsy, Train to Busan is the rare z-blockbuster that’s full of action, yet never loses sight of the characters. It’s a father-daughter story. It’s a husband-wife story. It’s a who-deserves-to-live-and-die survivor narrative. But it’s also about what happens if a bunch of people are trapped in a high-speed rail train, and the only hope of escape is a well-timed leap into the baggage shelf. It’s a hell of a movie.

Starring Gang Dong-won and Lee Jung-hyun, Peninsula picks up four years after the outbreak of zombification, with the world in a state of despair. Here’s the official synopsis:

Jung-seok, a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive. When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best—or worst—of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances.

Well Go USA, known for importing the best in Asian cinema, will release the film, though no release date has been set.