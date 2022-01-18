The most dangerous emails you can get – including WhatsApp – are on the list.

The 10 most dangerous emails you can get – and WhatsApp is included!

Think twice the next time you get an email from WhatsApp, Microsoft, or DHL.

Experts have revealed that the three are among the most ripped off brands used by con artists to defraud people of their money.

According to Check Point Research, the delivery service DHL comes out on top, with its name being used in nearly a quarter of all scam emails.

As crooks try to entice users with familiar logos and companies, Microsoft comes in second with 20% of phishing attacks and WhatsApp comes in third with 11%.

WhatsApp has risen from sixth to third place overall.

But, at a time when we’re relying on home deliveries more than ever during the pandemic, DHL has surpassed Microsoft as the number one, demonstrating how opportunistic cyber criminals are.

Criminals try to gain your trust by imitating well-known brands in such attacks, which are stealthy.

They’re also getting better at it, using similar web addresses to the real thing and ripping off official websites to make it impossible to tell the difference.

Forms are used to steal your user and payment information once you arrive on the fake site.

“This quarter, we’ve seen global logistics company DHL top the rankings as the most likely brand to be imitated for the first time, presumably to capitalize on the soaring number of new and potentially vulnerable online shoppers during the year’s busiest retail period,” said Check Point Research’s Omer Dembinsky.

“Older users, who are less likely to be as technologically savvy as younger generations, will be shopping online for the first time and may not know what to look for in terms of delivery confirmation emails or tracking updates.”

“Furthermore, the rise in COVID cases has people relying on shipping services more, and cyber criminals are likely trying to take advantage of people staying inside more.”

In the most recent results, Google, Amazon, FedEx, Roblox, PayPal, and Apple were all in the top ten.

Popular social media sites are also being spoof more frequently, according to experts.

They remind people that the best way to protect themselves is to be cautious when entrusting sensitive information to others.

“Think twice before opening email attachments or links, especially emails claiming to be from DHL, Microsoft, or Whastapp, as they are the most likely to be forged.”

