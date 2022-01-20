The most important WhatsApp hack you need to know right now – and it only takes a few seconds

WHATSAPP has a lot of cool features, but one of the most useful is the disappearing texts feature.

It’s time to learn how to use Disappearing Messages if you haven’t already.

Sending texts to people may appear to be a good idea at the time.

However, there will be some texts you regret over the course of tens of thousands.

You should learn about Disappearing Messages if you’re concerned about certain texts remaining on another person’s phone.

Within certain time limits, WhatsApp allows you to unsend texts manually.

However, WhatsApp has a feature that deletes texts after a certain amount of time has passed.

Of course, there are flaws in the system.

If someone screenshots or records your conversation, they won’t be able to delete it using an official WhatsApp feature.

The best way to keep embarrassing or regrettable content off the internet is to avoid posting it in the first place, as is always the case.

Disappearing Messages, on the other hand, is a great system to use if you’re particularly concerned.

Remember that only texts sent after Disappearing Messages has been turned on will be deleted.

It won’t go back in time and clean up your old letters for you.

Texts that have been forwarded to other chat rooms will not be deleted.

Also, Disappearing Messages will be saved in a recipient’s backup, but they will be deleted when that user restores from the backup.

Message quoting can also leave text in a chat after the original message has been deleted.

On your mobile device, open the app and go to Settings andgt; Account andgt; Privacy.

Look for Disappearing Messages and turn on the toggle.

Then select a message deletion time frame: 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days.

In the chat, a message will appear confirming that Disappearing Messages has been enabled.

You must first archive and then unarchive an existing chat before enabling it.

You can also enable Disappearing Messages on specific chats by going into a WhatsApp contact’s individual settings.

