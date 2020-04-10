The Movie Thread

@JohnnyShoulder The Mandalorian gets better in the second half. But if your not much of a SW fan then it may never click for you.

It was awesome to get to watch Onward for “free” – a big budget movie that literally was released into theaters a month ago. Standard Pixar fare, but I liked the magic slant to it and the whole tale of two brothers on a quest thing. Frozen II is also really quite new and recently out of theaters. I also need to watch The Good Dinosaur, a movie I never had interest in but several people on here stated the hold it up as Disney/Pixar’s best work, so I need to check it out. Also, I need to see Coco again. I think that movie is under appreciated.

I’m also taking the opportunity to use Disney+ to watch all the live action renditions that I never saw because they got clobbered by the critics and the audience. The only one I’ve seen in the past was Cinderella, which I thought was great — actually better than the original animated version. But after that they have all been poorly received. So I streamed The Lion King the other day, and… it’s actually not too bad. I think I read somewhere on here someone said it was well done but a purely unnecessary movie because the original animated show is still leagues better. I think I would mostly agree with that. The live action realism is quite impressive and I thought it was visually stunning. Timone and Pumbaa were the highlights and really well voice acted. And James Earl Jones is, well.. the golden voice of course, so you gotta love Mufasa.

Next I think I’ll try Aladdin. I’m bracing myself for a huge let down, but we’ll see. Then it’ll be Beauty and the Beast, and Lady and the Tramp, and Dumbo. For some reason The Jungle Book is trapped up in some contract on another service for a while, like Solo: A Star Wars Story, so I’ll have to wait for that.

I’m also hoping to use D+ to finally watch The Clone Wars and Rebels, as well as to rewatch the prequel trilogy recently. I have Marvel Inhumans, Marvel Runaways, and some old X-Men and Spider-Man animated series to dabble in as well. Some of the classics from the vault I really want to see again, like The Sword in the Stone — probably the most underrated Disney show ever.

I also watched a little bit of one of the Hostile Planet nature documentaries for a while in the background while I did some work in the background. It was high quality and visually beautiful.

Honestly, now that I put it all together, I’ve used Disney+ way more than Netflix since I’ve had it. And this before the new Marvel shows have even come out.

But obviously it’s not for everyone. There is a surprisingly large amount of content, however.

@Th3solution As a huge fan of the Runaways comics, I was really annoyed at how the head honchos at Marvel decided to axe every single show that was on air. It finally hit its stride in the 3rd season (which isn’t on D+ yet) and it was cut for no apparent reason.