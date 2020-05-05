The myth of drunk animals has a scientific basis

A team of researchers from the University of Calgary (Canada) has discovered that variations in the capacities to metabolize ethanol in different species may explain the “myth” of “natural animal drunkenness”. In their article, published in the journal “Biology Letters,” the scientists describe the comparison of mutations in the ADH7 gene in multiple species and what they found in doing so.

For many years, there has been anecdotal evidence of wild animals getting drunk and misbehaving after consuming fermented fruits and berries. A notorious example was that of elephants consuming fruit from the malura tree after it fell and fermented. These animals were described as behaving erratically, sometimes colliding and fighting in the middle of villages, despite the fact that they are normally a calm species.

But in 2005, a team of researchers from the University of Bristol debunked such stories with a study they claimed to have found evidence that elephants were so large that they would have to take much more fruit than they could consume to get drunk. However, the new study explains that the Bristol team forgot an important factor that contributes to the drunken state: the efficiency with which an animal can metabolize alcohol.

The work consisted of observing the ADH7 gene, present in a wide variety of animals. Its purpose is to promote the production of enzymes that metabolize ethanol. Previous research has shown that most primates have an ADH7 mutation that allows them to metabolize this substance more efficiently. The mutation is believed to have persisted because it allowed primates to consume large amounts of fermented fruits and berries without getting too drunk to function normally. In particular, other mammals, such as bats (which also eat a lot of fruits and berries) have a similar mutation, since flying while drunk could be a drawback.

The researchers looked at the ADH7 gene in 85 mammals and found that many of them, such as horses, cows, and elephants, do not have the mutation and are therefore not as good at metabolizing ethanol. This suggests that if such animals consumed fermented fruits, they would be poisoned much more easily than animals that possess the mutation. Therefore, they suggest that elephants may sometimes get drunk and therefore misbehave. Like some humans. .