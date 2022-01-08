The new design of the iPhone 14 appears to be unlike anything else we’ve seen from Apple before.

APPLE could finally get rid of the iPhone’s “notch” at the top and offer a full-screen front.

It’s part of a rumored iPhone makeover that will make it look vastly different from the model released in 2021.

A “notch” protrudes from the top of the screen on all recent Apple phones, housing the selfie camera and Face ID face-scanning sensors.

When Apple’s all-screen design was first introduced with the iPhone X in 2017, it was added for the first time.

Apple was initially mocked for the design, but Android competitors quickly copied it.

Many competitors, such as Samsung and Huawei, have abandoned the design.

Fingerprint and face scanners can now be incorporated into the display itself.

And now, according to Twitter leaker and developer @Dylankt, the iPhone 14 will be no different.

“I can confirm information about a hole punch for the iPhone 14 pro models,” the leaker explained.

“Hardware for Face ID will be installed beneath the display.

“To allay any fears, the functionality of these sensors has not been harmed as a result of this change.”

The front of the device has a pill-shaped hole for a selfie camera, according to reports.

It means Apple’s next iPhone will finally be able to have an all-screen front.

This isn’t the first time a rumor like this has surfaced.

Ming-Chi Kuo of TF Securities, a well-known analyst, has predicted that the iPhone 14 will have no notch.

Mark Gurman, a long-time Apple leaker and Bloomberg journalist, has said the same thing.

In September of this year, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 14.

At least four models are expected, including a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to our sources.

The iPhone 13 in 2021 featured only minor improvements over the previous year’s model.

As a result, the 2022 iPhone 14 is expected to feature significant changes.

Apple hasn’t confirmed anything yet, of course.

