The new hero Overwatch Echo is now available to play in the game

While the new hero Overwatch Echo has been teased for a while, she is finally here! Echo is now playable in Overwatch on all platforms. His abilities allow him to use a Tri-Shot and Sticky Bombs against enemies, while his Ultimate allows him to reproduce an enemy ability, giving a thoughtful player the ability to adapt and overcome. You can check out an example of Echo playback in the video below.

Overwatch was a great success for Blizzard Entertainment, the game having attracted 50 million players earlier this year. Overwatch 2 was announced at BlizzCon 2019 and currently has no release date.

We don’t know when Overwatch 2 will be released, but when it does, it will bring solo story content as well as a refreshing new approach to multiplayer, although crossplay is possible with players of the first Overwatch. You can see a breakdown of the differences here.

