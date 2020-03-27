The Next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Fighter Is From Arms

Nintendo dropped a surprise Nintendo Direct Mini this week, although there was certainly nothing “mini” about it, as the presentation ran for nearly 30 minutes and revealed a ton of new details on games coming to Switch in the next few months. Among other things, we got our first info on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s next DLC fighter.

The next character coming to the mascot fighter is from Arms, Nintendo’s colorful 2017 fighting game. Nintendo didn’t yet reveal the identity of the fighter, but this will be the first DLC character to arrive as part of the Fighters Pass Vol. 2, which covers six additional characters and costs $30 USD.

Just as in Arms, the next DLC fighter will have extendable arms, although Nintendo joked that it would have to “extend” its development time because of this. The fighter is slated to be announced and released sometime this June, although Nintendo noted at the start of the presentation that release dates could be affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. You can watch the Nintendo Direct segment above.

Following the reveal, Nintendo announced that it is offering a free trial of Arms for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. The free trial kicks off today, March 26, at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET and runs through April 6. During that time, Switch Online members will be able to sample the full game at no charge.

There were a ton of other announcements during the Nintendo Direct Mini. We learned that BioShock, Borderlands, and XCOM are all coming to Switch. Nintendo also detailed Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ first seasonal event, which sees Zipper T. Bunny arrive and hide eggs all around your island.