The Nintendo Switch eShop is having a sale on the year’s most popular indie games.

The Nintendo Switch eShop is having a sale on some of the year’s most popular indie games.

Now that Christmas has passed, it’s time for those sweet, sweet sales.

Nintendo has slashed the prices of a slew of titles in the eShop, including the year’s best-selling indie games.

A selection of them are featured in the highlight video above, which spans multiple genres and includes:

Thankfully, a number of these games are available for purchase on the Nintendo eShop in the United States and the United Kingdom.

And, because they’re indie titles, they’re unlikely to break the bank in the first place, but the discounts come in handy after the Christmas shopping spree.

Unpacking recently went viral on social media, which surprised me given the game’s simplicity.

However, unpacking and putting away someone else’s belongings gave players a sense of zen, so check it out if you need some inner peace.

Littlewood will appeal to fans of Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing, while Eastwood, inspired by Earthbound, will satisfy action-adventure cravings.

It’s well worth looking up these games in the eShop and rummaging through the sale for other hidden gems.

In the UK and US eShop, you can save up to 75%.

Today, December 30, is the last day of the UK eShop’s holiday sale.

The sale will end on December 31 in the United States, but shoppers in other countries will have a little longer.

