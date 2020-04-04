The Nintendo Switch Is Still Sold Out Almost Everywhere

With supply chains globally reacting to the rapid spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, stock shortages of numerous goods are expected. If you’ve been tempted by the recent release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and planned on picking up a new Nintendo Switch to play, you might be out of luck already, as stock of Nintendo’s handheld console has become almost impossible to find beyond third-party sellers–and the prices for those are surging up to $600. Even a recent (and pretty pricey) Nintendo Switch bundle from GameStop sold out, though the Switch Lite bundles are still available. Ring Fit Adventure has been facing shortages for a while as well, as many scramble to find a way to stay active and occupied while stuck inside.

It’s becoming increasingly difficult to find stock of the original Nintendo Switch at its official, $300 retail price across the usual channels, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Ebay. The Nintendo Switch Lite, which retails for $200, isn’t as scarce across all retailers, but it is sold out on Amazon. Nintendo of America knows supply is short, and hopes to renew stock in the near future.

“Nintendo Switch hardware is selling out at various retail locations in the U.S., but more systems are on the way,” Nintendo explained in a statement to GameSpot. “We apologize for any inconvenience.”

If you’re absolutely in need of a Switch right now, there are still numerous ways to get one through third-party sellers. As expected though, you will be paying a premium. Right now, the cheapest Nintendo Switch model on Amazon will cost you $439, or $230 for a Switch Lite. Those both have weeks to wait until shipping, with ones available to ship right now retailing for an eye-watering $480 and $299 respectively.

Things on Ebay aren’t that much better. There’s a slew of pre-owned console selling for near retail prices, and you can expect to pay over $400 for a brand-new original Switch and no less than $250 for a new Switch Lite. For the latest updates, we’re currently tracking where you can buy a Switch right now.

With no firm date on when new stock will arrive and the global spread of COVID-19 just getting worse in some countries, it’s unclear when this situation might get any better. If you’re finding yourself in dire need of some sort of distraction while you’re most likely stuck inside, we’ve compiled a ton of great game, movie, and TV show streaming options to keep you busy.