The Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are now on sale starting at $999

Samsung’s most powerful phones finally go on sale.
What you need to know
- The Samsung Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are now on sale.
- You’ll be able to buy one starting at $1,000 for the Note 20 and $1,299 for the Note 2 Ultra.
- We reviewed the Note 20 Ultra and found it to be a powerful (but expensive) handset.
After two weeks of waiting, Samsung has just released the Galaxy Note 20 series for sale. Starting at $1,000 for the basic Note 20 and spiraling up into if you have to ask territory, the Note 20 Series are the most expensive (and powerful) phones Samsung is offering in 2020. You’ll get some of the best displays, the best performance, an array of cameras and sensors, and pen support for your inner artist.
Reviewing the Note 20 Ultra, Android Central’s Daniel Bader found it an extraordinary device overall, and had these final comments to make:
At this point in the smartphone game, buying a Note is either in your vocabulary or it’s another language completely. Especially at this starting price. […] I have absolutely no reservations recommending such an extraordinary phone, but if you don’t need 5G right now, you may want to wait a few months for the networks to improve — and for the Note 20 Ultra’s first inevitable discount.
Over at Windows Central, Daniel Rubino had a similar opinion in his review:
Its price is its only “flaw,” and I use that loosely. Samsung has put in all the cutting-edge hardware you expect in 2020, and its take on Android and software has finally matured to a level that even I feel right at home.
If this phone sounds like your kind of party, we’ve also rounded up some of the best Note 20 deals, showing you where you can get the best value for the money you’ll be shelling out.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20
A powerful and expensive flagship, the Note 20 remains one of the best Samsung phones to date despite compromises. With powerful cameras, bright and striking displays, and the beloved S-Pen, Samsung’s Note 20 series seems to be a good enough successor for previous Note owners.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
