The OnePlus 8 briefly went on sale in the UK just hours before its official unveiling

Just hours before launch, John Lewis spoils the surprise.
Source: WinFuture
What you need to know
- The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are set to be announced today at a streamed event.
- The phone has already gone on sale in some parts of the world, confirming specs and pricing.
- In the UK, the OnePlus 8 family will run you from £599 all the way to £899 for the highest specced Pro.
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are to be announced today in just a short number of hours, but they’re already on sale on some parts of the word. The UK retailer John Lewis listed the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro as available for sale on now pulled pages. It’ll be selling them in two configurations each, an Onyx Black base version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and a Glacier Green variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. All will ship with 5G built-in.
Source: John Lewis
The OnePlus 8 will start at £599 for the base version, with increments of £100 for each tier up. In other words, you’ll pay £699 for the OnePlus 8 with 12GB of RAM, £799 for the base OnePlus 8 Pro, and £899 for the OnePlus 8 Pro with 12GB of RAM.
Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more
Other than that, both devices are broadly similar. The Pro has a larger and better 6.78-inch 120Hz display, while the regular 8 has a smaller but still smooth 6.55-inch 90Hz display. Their RAM and processors are more or less the same, and OnePlus has equipped both with large cameras (albeit with a quad-camera system for the pro and a triple for the regular.)
Spec sheets don’t always tell the full story. It’s likely still worth watching the event to see how OnePlus positions these devices.
OnePlus 8: News, Leaks, Release Date, Specs, and Rumors!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Pixel 4 is currently $300 off — are you going to buy it?
Google has another sale for the Pixel 4 lineup, offering instant savings of $300 on all models. Are you finally going to get the phone?
The DualSense is better than the Xbox Series X controller in several ways
Having a good controller is almost as important as having a good console. A controller is the primary way you experience games. That’s why the DualSense is so impressive.
You can now pre-order Nubia’s RedMagic 5G gaming phone for $579
The Nubia RedMagic 5G gaming phone, which was launched in China last month, is now available for pre-order in the U.S. and a few other global markets. It has been priced at $579 in the U.S., making it the cheapest Snapdragon 865-powered phone yet.
These are the best OnePlus phones you can buy in 2020
Thinking about joining Team OnePlus but aren’t sure which of the company’s gadgets is right for you? Let us help you find the perfect OnePlus phone!