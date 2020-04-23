The origin of the coronavirus, without hoaxes and in the light of evolution

The extraordinary situation that we are experiencing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic is only comparable, saving the distances, to which the world suffered a little more than a century ago with the 1918 influenza. The effects of the new SARS-CoV-2 coronaviruses in all countries are extremely serious from a clinical, economic and social point of view. Given this, health personnel are giving their lives (in some cases literally, unfortunately) to try to save the lives of others. We will never thank you enough for all you are doing. Scientists also try to contribute our work and experience to the knowledge of this virus and to the fight against it.

However, at the same time, false, biased and malicious information about everything related to this pandemic is also being spread through different channels. In a globalized world in which hoaxes propagate at meteoric speed throughout the planet triumph, one of the issues that is generating the most misinformation is that of the origin of SARS-CoV-2. Thus, the most imaginative conspiranoids have claimed that it is an artificial virus, manufactured in a laboratory.

Science is not based on opinions

Unlike opinion-makers, scientists rely on data and rational thought. Thus, after comparing this virus on a molecular scale with other related viruses that have been characterized in recent decades (since the first coronavirus was described in 1965), they tell us precisely the opposite.

SARS-CoV-2 is not an artificial virus, but has arisen by natural selection from others of the Betacoronavirus genus, within the Coronaviridae family. Its genome (an RNA strand about 29,900 nucleotides in length) shows different percentages of sequence similarity with respect to the other six known human coronaviruses. Among them are two that became sadly famous in the early years of this century: SARS-CoV-1, which caused the epidemic of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in 2002, and MERS-CoV, which produced the epidemic of Middle East respiratory syndrome in 2012.

Analysis of genomic sequences shows that, like the other human coronaviruses, SARS-CoV-2 is also of animal origin. It represents a new case of zoonosis, that is, an infection produced through a “host jump” of the pathogen from another animal species to ours.

For example, a coronavirus very similar to SARS-CoV-1, responsible for the 2002 epidemic, was once identified in common palm civets (Paradoxurus hermaphroditus) from a live animal market in Guangdong, China, as well as in workers from the same market.

For its part, the new SARS-CoV-2 does not have SARS-CoV-1 as the closest relative. To this day, the members of the genus Betacoronavirus most similar to the virus that causes COVID-19 have been found in bats (the virus called BatCoV RaTG13, which infects the species Rhinolophus affinis) and in Malaysian pangolins (with various sequences detected in the species Manis javanica).

But direct transmission from these mammals to humans in recent times is highly unlikely, given the large genetic distance between these viruses: The SARS-CoV-2 lineage could have been separated from known bat coronaviruses at least 40 years ago. Therefore, more similar SARS-CoV-2 coronaviruses are being sought in one or more other “X species” that may have acted as intermediaries in the definitive jump to humans.

Another option is that, from a distant transmission from bats or pangolins, this coronavirus has evolved in our species for a long time asymptomatically, until a few months ago it increased its virulence and began to produce the COVID-19 disease.

A very interesting fact is that, when analyzing in detail the amino acid sequence of the protein that forms the characteristic spicules of different coronaviruses, that of SARS-CoV-2 presents some very clear differences with respect to the rest of the family.

These mutations, and especially the insertion of four amino acids in a specific place in their structure, could not have been predicted by any scientist from previously known genomic data. In fact, the SARS-CoV-2 genome does not even contain the “traces” that would leave behind the techniques used to genetically engineer the virus.

Furthermore, it has been verified that the interaction between this protein of the SARS-CoV-2 spicules and the cellular receptor (our membrane protein called ACE2) does not take place as would be expected from a process “designed” to optimize contact and, therefore, to try to generate a more efficient virus by infecting ourselves.

Scorn of science

Unlike how engineers (whether industrial or genetic) work, biological evolution does not go in search of “perfection” or “optimization” but it does DIY with what is available: the solutions it adopts are not optimal, only those Viable enough in each case to keep moving forward. This is a good example of this.

Therefore, it is not defensible that one of those “crazy scientists” from bad fiction films had been able to devise (and much less synthesize) a virus like SARS-CoV-2. In fact, this is a curious characteristic of conspiranoids: they despise all the evidence that comes to them from science, but at the same time they give scientists extraordinary capabilities, such as building a new virus in the laboratory.

On the contrary, nature does know how to do it when it has enough time and close contact between different animal species occurs as often as necessary. In this case, both requirements have been possible in Southeast Asia, especially in live animal markets (such as Huanan in Wuhan, in the Chinese province of Hubei), so that nature has been able to display its full potential.

Comparison of the entire SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus genome with bat and pangolin coronaviruses suggests that the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic shares a closer common ancestor with the bat virus (left). When the comparison is restricted to the virus protein S that recognizes the ACE2 receptor, a greater similarity is observed between the virus that affects humans and that of pangolins (center). However, other traits of the human virus separate it equally from the viruses present in bats and pangolins (right). Figure adapted from Zhang et al. (2020).

Conspiracy propaganda

Another of the unfounded hypotheses regarding the origin of the pandemic, which has been on the table since April 14 in some North American media, such as a columnist for the Washington Post and the Fox network, encouraged by the White House, is that SARS-CoV-2 was released from a laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

This center did work with the BatCoV RaTG13 bat coronavirus that we mentioned previously. But, as the eminent virologist Edward H. Holmes (researcher at the University of Sydney, Australia, and author of several articles on the origin of SARS-CoV-2, including two more above), given the great genetic distance already discussed, it is evident that this bat virus cannot be the direct antecedent of the one causing the COVID-19 pandemic. Very graphically Rasmus Nielsen, a geneticist at the University of California at Berkeley, has indicated on his Twitter account that both viruses are “as similar to each other as a person and a pig.”

However, when evaluating the impact of these unfounded news, we cannot overlook the fact that a recent survey puts at 48% the proportion of American citizens who consider President Trump to be a reliable source of information about the coronavirus.

In addition, to the hoax of the virus manufactured in a laboratory and then released from it, there has even been added a Nobel Prize that proposes, without any biochemical, genetic or evolutionary basis, that SARS-CoV-2 contains sequences of the human immunodeficiency virus ( HIV), which causes AIDS, introduced artificially.

Many viruses, including coronaviruses, HIV, and the common cold virus, contain similar genomic fragments acquired at some distant point in their evolutionary past, but there is nothing extraordinary about this.

In the face of all this series of hoaxes, the WHO has had to take steps to, again, remember that the most likely origin of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is infection from non-human animals.

The culprit is viral promiscuity

Contrary to the idea of ​​escape from a laboratory, the origin of this new human coronavirus in nature is clearly supported by that viral promiscuity that we mentioned. In this context, it is worth recalling the data provided by the North American zoologist and ecologist Peter Daszak from his Twitter account: around 3% of the rural population in Southeast Asia has antibodies against bat coronaviruses, and it has been calculated that approximately 1.7 million people are exposed to these animal viruses each year. From there, evolution can certainly do the rest.

Thus, for all that we know today, it is implausible that “patient 0” of this pandemic was a worker at the Wuhan Institute of Virology infected by the BatCoV RaTG13. There is no evidence that the SARS-CoV-2 human virus had been worked with at that institute or at any other institute before the Chinese authorities reported the first infections in Wuhan on December 30, 2019. Anyway Given how information is usually handled in that country and the background that exists, it would be worth investigating thoroughly whether there has been a concealment of sensitive data on this subject.

In any case, this hypothesis, without scientific foundation but probably useful on the world geostrategy table (especially in the context of the rivalry between the United States and China), should answer some key questions. Would the alleged escape from the laboratory have been deliberate or accidental? If it was intended, for what purpose? Who would be responsible? In the face of unsubstantiated claims, these questions remain unanswered.

On the other hand, even assuming that the idea of ​​escape from that laboratory (or from any other) was true, this would not be saying anything about the evolutionary origin of SARS-CoV-2. For all of the above, it seems impossible that the virus was artificial. If its origin is natural we would find ourselves again at the starting point.

This position is similar to that of those who, in the field of research on the origin of life, maintain that fully formed microorganisms arrived on our planet some 4,000 million years ago on board meteorites or cometary nuclei: such a hypothesis, known as “Lithopanspermia” does not answer questions about the origin of life, but simply changes them. What’s worse, it becomes an intractable problem for science, indistinguishable from creationism.

In the 18th century, David Hume and Pierre-Simon Laplace taught us that extraordinary claims require extraordinary proof. Faced with claims of an artificial origin of SARS-CoV-2 or a leak from Wuhan’s laboratory, its authors provide no evidence. Not even ordinary. Therefore, let’s not give the hoaxes any credit and let’s focus on what science says, because only research in the fields of virology, genetics and evolution will allow us to know how this virus originated. This will contribute decisively to the development of drugs and vaccines, with which we will finally succeed in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carlos Briones is a titular scientist of the CSIC and a member of the Board of Directors of the Spanish Society of Virology, Center for Astrobiology (INTA-CSIC).

Juli Peretó is Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and researcher at the Institute for Integrative Biology of Systems I2SysBio (University of Valencia-CSIC), University of Valencia.

This article was originally published in “The Conversation”.

