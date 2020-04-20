The original Crysis is getting remastered

The original Crysis is coming to modern platforms — Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One — in remastered form. Details of the re-release known as Crysis Remastered leaked on Thursday via the game’s official website, and were later confirmed by Crytek.

Crysis Remastered will bring new graphic features, high-quality textures, and ray tracing to the original game, according to details from the official site. A release date was not revealed. Original publisher Electronic Arts does not appear to be involved in the re-release. We’ve reached out to Crytek representatives for more details.

Crysis was developed by Crytek and first released on Windows PC in 2007, and was ported to PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2011. The first Crysis was infamous for its hardware system requirements; running the CryEngine-powered game at maximum settings and resolution on PC demanded serious computational power, leading players to jokingly ask “But can it run Crysis?” of new advancements in computer hardware.

The original Crysis told the near-future sci-fi story of Delta Force soldier Jake “Nomad” Dunn who, armed with a super-powered nanosuit, battled North Korean and extraterrestrial threats. The events of the game are set during August 2020.

Update (2 p.m. ET): This story has been updated with confirmation from Crytek.

