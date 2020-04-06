The Outer Worlds Switch Port Dev Wants To Bring PS5 And Xbox Series X Games To Nintendo’s Console

The Switch has played host to some surprising ports of PS4 and Xbox One games over the years, including The Witcher 3 and Doom, but with the next generation of consoles on the horizon, some fans are wondering whether titles designed for PS5 and Xbox Series X will also get Switch releases. But one developer that has built a reputation as a good Switch port studio is encouraging game studios to not leave the Switch behind.

Virtuos Studios has handled some of the biggest ports on Nintendo Switch, including Dark Souls Remastered, LA Noire, and the upcoming port of The Outer Worlds. Now, in an interview with Maxi Geek, the studio’s vice president Elijah Freeman has expressed optimism in being able to continue developing ports of new games for the Switch.

“We believe that 2020 will be the year of game-centric development,” he said, “where players will expect as standard a consistency of experience with their favorite games.” He says that, with new consoles right around the corner, “developers need to strategize and plan for the game experience to be consistent across all platforms. At Virtuos we are charged up and full of talent that is ready to help bring these new games to the Nintendo Switch.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Freeman says that the studio works very hard to maintain the integrity of the game being ported. “We will exhaust every option we have prior to making suggestions to make even the smallest change to the game,” he says. “If we do, then the publisher would always have the final decision.”

The Outer Worlds will release for Switch on June 5. Another major recent release, Doom Eternal, is also coming to Switch soon, with the port being developed by Switch specialists Panic Button.