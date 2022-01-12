The Pentagon has established a UFO office to look into “sighting mysteries,” but everyone has the same complaint.

The Pentagon has opened a UFO office to look into’sighting mysteries,’ but everyone has the same complaint.

THE PENTAGON is establishing a new office to investigate UFOs, but the idea is not universally embraced.

Late last year, US officials approved a top-notch team of UFO experts.

Its goal is to find and identify UFOs, some of which could pose a threat to national security.

The Anomaly Surveillance and Resolution Office (ARSO) is the name of the special unit.

It will look into whether the strange craft that have been buzzing the US military are unknown Russian or Chinese technology or something more alien.

Some, on the other hand, believe that the new Pentagon UFO office will make no difference.

Critics have warned that the government will simply hide any significant findings, despite the fact that UFO investigations have been ongoing for years.

Ron James, a spokesperson for the Mutual UFO Network, cautioned that any evidence of alien interference is unlikely to be discovered by the general public.

“This is a subject that has a documented history of secrecy,” James told NBC News.

“And anything that doesn’t have a new openness to information is subject to more, possibly inappropriate control.”

“We don’t see this as implying that additional resources will be allocated to the matter,” James continued.

“We believe significant resources have always been devoted to the issue at some level within deep government and industry,” says the report.

And US Congressman Tim Burchett slammed the news on Twitter.

“We should never trust the Pentagon,” said the lawmaker from Knoxville, Tennessee.

“They’ll never tell us the whole truth about the UFOs.”

The legislation has been praised by others.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who spearheaded the bill’s introduction, believes it is critical for American citizens’ safety.

“Aerial supremacy is essential to our national security efforts, and these phenomena pose a threat to our dominance,” the senator said.

“A coordinated effort is needed in the United States to gain control and determine whether these aerial phenomena are the work of a foreign government or something else entirely.”

The office will be jointly established by the Department of Defense and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), forming a crucial link between intelligence and military communities.

Over the last few years, UFOs have progressed from being dismissed as a fringe issue or the domain of conspiracy theorists to becoming a legitimate national security debate.

UFOs will be investigated by ARSO for their “technical and operational characteristics, origins, and intentions.”

The UFO office will have the authority to dispatch X-Files-style teams to conduct UFO “rapid response” and “field investigations.”

It will also give briefings on “any attempts to capture or exploit” the phenomenon, as well as evaluate…

