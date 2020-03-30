The perfect home office is one click away with HP’s office-in-a-box selection

With more of us working from home in recent times, we’re all also looking for better solutions to ensure that our home office feels just as competent and comfortable as our work office does. HP has launched a series of Work From Home solutions in a bid to simplify your buying needs.

Instead of having to search around for individual items, HP has arranged a bunch of solutions to streamline your purchases. Alongside that, the company has also rounded up some great learning from home solutions for those of you who are also homeschooling their kids right now.

You can head over to the HP site right now to see its solutions, or keep on reading to find out what we recommend for home-office-in-a-box solutions that will ensure you can spend less time arranging your home office and more time using it productively.

A productive home office doesn’t need lots of different tech and gadgets, but it does need some core components. Things like a laptop, monitor, and printer are essential, but also a good quality mouse and keyboard combo is great for giving you maximum flexibility.

Fortunately, HP has some big reductions on some great devices for getting you set up in your home office. It’s a work-from-home scenario that should be ideal for almost all home office needs and easily adaptable to when you’re more mobile with your work.

Here’s a look at our picks of the bunch.

With a massive price cut to lure you in, the HP Pavilion 15T is an ideal all-rounder for almost all home office setups. It has an eighth-gen Intel Core i7 processor backed up with 15GB RAM and a 512GB SSD hard drive. That means it has plenty of power to ensure that you can multi-task without any issues, and you won’t have to worry about any apps taking a while to load. As well as that, it has a 15.6-inch screen which is perfect for those times when you don’t want to rely on a monitor to be able to see clearly what’s going on as you work.

For those times you need to be mobile, it offers a battery life of up to 9 hours too plus it’s fairly thin and light while looking stylish, too.

Priced at $300, down from $330, the 27-inch HP Pavilion 27q is the ideal monitor for your home office. It’s stylish with a small stand yet a big enough screen to ensure you can see everything that’s going on with your work.

Its 27-inch screen offers QHD resolutions up to 2,560 x 1,440 which is good enough for pretty much all but high-end users. It has a 60Hz refresh rate and a response time of 5ms so if you happen to sneak in some gaming during your lunch break, it does the job there too.

Sure, you can use your laptop’s built-in keyboard and mouse to work, but it’s far from ideal. A much better solution is the HP Wireless Classic Desktop Mouse and Keyboard. It offers a much more straightforward typing experience, like if you were at the office. It also offers a fully integrated numeric keypad, shortcut keys for multimedia controls, and a far more ergonomic experience than anything your laptop could offer.

The mouse is similarly comfortable to use, being ergonomic and molding into your hand just right. Its scroll wheel is super useful, too, plus the wireless receiver it needs is so small that you’ll hardly notice it when plugged into your laptop.

For those times when you need a physical printout of something, there’s the HP LaserJet Pro M102w. It’s only $90, reduced from $120, and it offers everything you could need. It’s wireless so you can hook it up anywhere in the home if need be, it prints up to 23 pages per minute monochrome, and it has capacity for up to 150 sheets so you won’t have to replace the paper often.

Besides that, you can also print via your smartphone and tablet, courtesy of the HP Smart app which is sure to be useful at times. There’s voice-activated printing too and it works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana.

If you’re keen to homeschool your kids, or you’re taking some online classes yourself, it’s useful to have a home setup that’s geared toward home learning. Much like a home office setup, you need a good laptop, monitor, mouse and keyboard, and sometimes even a printer to ensure you’ve got everything you need.

We’ve rounded up the pick of HP’s offers to ensure there’s something that’s ideal for most home students, without costing a fortune.

As a student, you probably only have a slim budget. That’s why a Chromebook is a perfect alternative to a conventional laptop. It uses Google’s Chrome OS and utilizes an AMD A-series processor with 4GB RAM and 16GB eMMC storage space. As the specs suggest, this isn’t for gaming or anything heavy-duty, but it’s perfect for editing documents online, accessing your class notes, and watching online lectures.

It has a 14-inch HD display which is good enough for watching lectures or chilling with Netflix, plus thanks to its smaller screen, it’s super lightweight and easy to store. You can always choose to add a monitor to your setup alongside it.

Talking of monitors, the 19.5-inch HP 20kd is an ideal screen for most students. It’s big enough to be able to see things more clearly than on your laptop while still being slight enough to fit easily into your dorm room. It offers a high-quality IPS panel with a resolution of up to 1,440 x 900 so it looks suitably crisp and clear.

To make it even more practical, it has an internal power supply rather than an external power brick so it won’t clutter your desk at any point.

Ideal for both home offices and learning from home, the HP Wireless Classic Desktop does it all. For essay writing, it offers a straightforward typing experience that’s far easier to participate in than using a laptop keyboard. For statisticians, there’s an integrated numeric keypad for easy access plus its multimedia controls even offer options for things like an on-screen calculator, as well as more standard choices like the web browser or email.

The mouse is useful too, molding itself into your hand easily, and with a wireless receiver that’s so small, it won’t clutter your desk or the side of your laptop.

Surprisingly stylish looking for a printer, the HP ENVY 5055 All-in-One is super cheap right now at over half off the usual price. It can print up to 10 monochrome pages per minute or up to seven pages per minute in color. It has simple Wi-Fi set up so you can be ready to go within seconds, and you don’t have to worry about storing it right next to your PC or laptop. You can also easily print from your smartphone or tablet thanks to the HP Smart app.

It’s an ideal printer for general use, and sure to be handy when printing out important study material.

